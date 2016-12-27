Business plans second Daddy-Daughter Dance

ALTON — Creations by Kidada announces its second annual Daddy-Daughter Dance.

Much like the first dance in February 2016, the event will be an upscale place of positive family strengthening as well as a chance for community enrichment.

“Our daddy-daughter event went so well last year that we decided to make this an annual event,” said Kidada Miller, an Alton native who has been hosting events throughout the area since 2010. “This is a chance for the community to come together in love to be there for the youths. After so many tragic events in 2016, I think it is time to continue to bring some positivity back to the Alton and surrounding areas.”

The event will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Knights of Columbus, 405 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $40 per couple and $10 each for additional children. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a professional DJ, a special visit from a princess and a professional photographer to capture the night’s special moments.

Tickets are available via email at creationsbykidada@hotmail.com or by calling (314) 494-4918.

