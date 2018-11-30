Cabaret Showcase Productions to present Christmas Program

Edwardsville’s Cabaret Showcase Productions will present its annual Christmas Program at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road in O’Fallon, Ill.

The Cabaret Showcase Productions Vocal Ensemble and guest artists Anitra Spencer-Bratcher, Terry Barber, Chris Watkins and other performers, including praise dancing, mime, readings and popular songs of the season, promise to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit,” program director Paul Herbert Pitts said.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door or can be reserved by calling (618) 656-7219 or email wheeling3@charter.net.

This program is part of a commitment to provide students opportunities to learn professional theater and musical techniques, which they have performed at locations throughout the area including Edwardsville, Alton, Roxana, and now O’Fallon. Community performances were at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, Alton Middle School, the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, the Fox Theater in St. Louis, Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, and Roxana.

Cabaret Showcase Productions, a nonprofit community organization, was founded in 2007.

