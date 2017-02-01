Cabin Fever event on tap in Grafton this weekend

GRAFTON — Area residents can escape the winter blues during Grafton Winery & Brewhaus’ Cabin Fever event Saturday.

Rock This Boat will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. and the event will feature a special menu. Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., will offer chicken burgers with teriyaki, Swiss, bacon and pineapple on a Hawaiian bun; pan-seared scallops with tropical salsa and basmati rice and blackened tilapia fish tacos with remoulade and slaw.

Also on hand will be Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, who will collect pet food to benefit the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry.

“It’s that time of year when everyone is going a little stir crazy,” said Erin Captstick, events manager at the winery. “We want to offer people the opportunity to get out of the house and come down to the winery for some great music, food and, of course, our great views of the river. Who knows? They may even be able to spot an eagle or two while they relax here.”

