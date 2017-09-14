Canine Carnival to fetch fun at Alton farmers market

ALTON — Calling all pooches, pups, furbabies, mutts, and hounds: you’re invited to bring your best human friend to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmers & Artisans Market from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 23.

There will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse at this free event organized by Alton Main Street and SNIP Alliance. Participants also can learn about animal welfare charities and pet-related services. At the SNIP Alliance booth, learn about low-cost spay and neuter clinics, which are effective ways to control the stray population.

Exciting features of the event include a pet parade and costume contest at 10 a.m. Make sure your pooch has their favorite getup on to win prizes by getting the most likes on facebook.com/SNIPAlliance starting at noon and voting until 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

Vendors will sell handmade dog treats, toys, bandanas, pet magnets, and pet pads. There will be an adopt-a-thon if you are looking to add to your family. Reese Photography will have a fun photo booth where you can take pictures with your pet free of charge. Marcie Theisen will be there with a free face-painting booth to transform children into puppies.

On top of all the fun activities, participants are asked to bring a donation to help the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, which provides complimentary pet food to families facing unexpected loss of income. Donations of cash, dry food, canned food, treats, litter, toys, collars, and leashes are greatly appreciated.

The SNIP Alliance and Riverbend Pet Food Pantry always need volunteers to help. If you are interested in helping out at SNIP Alliance’s low cost spay-neuter clinics or other events, visit snipalliance.org to fill out a volunteer form. If you are interested in bagging or distributing food for the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, visit facebook.com/RiverbendPetFoodPantry for details.

