EDWARDSVILLE — LaBest Pet Resort & Spa’s fourth annual Puppy Bowl will be Friday, Feb. 3.

Dogs will be put on teams of the two Super Bowl contestants, and each dog will be given a colored bandana. They will face off and see who will be the 2017 Puppy Bowl champions.

Pizza and “Bowser beer” will be served during the half time show.

The Puppy Bowl will be $12.95, additional to daycare. Guests are asked to show up no later than 9 a.m. to reserve a spot.

For more information, call (618) 692-6399.

labestinc.net

facebook.com/labest4yourpets

