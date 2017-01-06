Cast to kick off "Nana’s Naughty Knickers" at Alton Little Theater

ALTON — Alton Little Theater presents a winter comedy sure to tickle audiences’ funnybones as “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” by Katy DiSavino takes the stage.

It will run for nine performances from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5 at the theater, with a distinctive setting created by director Kevin Frakes that becomes part of the fun.

When Nana, played by Claudia Herndon, invites her granddaughter Bridget (played by Mary Grace Brueggemann) to live with her, mayhem ensues as Nana continues subsidizing her income with a lingerie business that caters to local women who are not yet ready to be “over the hill.”

Complications arise, of course, when Bridget brings home her cop boyfriend (Oliver Bacus) and Nana’s landlord (Ron Abraham) gets wind of the shenanigans going on in Nana’s rent-controlled apartment, which had previously been outfitted with secret compartments by a former bootlegger. The senior citizen’s sexy sidelines will keep the audience in stitches — they may indeed laugh themselves right out of their knickers.

Actors Pat Kulish, Nick Trapp, Samantha Stinson, Connie Matifes-Abraham and Brad Kincade join the fast-paced romp through the production, which also called for costume designer Lee Cox to create a high-end lingerie boutique of more than 200 items for Nana to sell.

Frakes discovered the new play two years ago and approached Cox with the idea of staging the comedy, knowing the set and props would present challenges, but both directors agree “it has been an absolute blast working with this cast and coming up with all the set changes and props.”

“I don’t know anyone who could have worked so hard to come up with this set on our stage (referring to Frakes), and I am so thankful that a handful of ladies and a few gents who have been lending a hand to get everything ready for the audience’s delight,” Cox said. “Even my husband has become an expert at ‘steamy’ lingerie.”

Tickets for the production are $17 each and are available by calling (618) 462-3205 or visiting the theater’s website. The second Sunday matinée Feb. 5 is full with bus tours from St. Louis. Patrons are urged to secure their seats for the show, dubbed as one of the funniest and sweetest comedies around — and only a little bit “naughty.”

