Chamber offers free event June 9 in Troy

TROY — Mrs. Illinois United States 2017 will attend the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce’s Troy Family Summer of Fun on Friday, June 9, at the Tri-Township Park.

The fun and entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and the movie “Star Wars: Rogue 1” starts at dusk. Copious Technologies will show the movie on the big screen. Entertainment includes lightsaber demonstrations from the Lightsaber Fight Club, stormtroopers and free lightsabers for all.

Pathway Church will grill 1,000 hot dogs and Big Papa G Entertainment LLC will provide the music. There will also be snowcones, face-painting, balloons, a caricaturist, Bubble Blast and more. Anderson Hospital and Aqua Systems are sponsoring the event. The movie sponsor is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Treat sponsors include Jim Lyons Insurance Agency, Meineke Car Care and Dental Wellness Center of Maryville Ltd. The event would not be possible without the support from the city of Troy (tourism funding) and the Troy Tri-Township Park.

Everything at the event is free.

