Christmas, Vegas-style

ALTON — Alton Little Theater will host the incomparable Dean Christopher for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the ALT Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St.

Christopher joins the terrific lineup of performers scheduled for the Extra, Extra Entertainment Series this season and brings a little razzle-dazzle to the stage right before a hectic holiday week. Christopher is an accomplished performer, paying tribute to classic Las Vegas in its style and music. His show pays tribute to his musical influences with impressions of Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis, Elvis — and of course the Rat Pack: Frank, Sammy and Dino.

“Dean Christopher and ALT have been in negotiations for years,” PR Director Lee Cox said. “His busy schedule of concerts, cruise ship tours, and moves to New York and Las Vegas precluded a concert date being set until now. We think he’ll create a unique show that ushers in the holidays in style — and allows Riverbend residents to see a fabulous show at a fraction of the cost attending would be even across the river.”

Tickets are just $25 for the concert and ALT promises a magical night with holiday libations and treats in the Dorothy Colonius foyer — and then a jam-packed show of songs, comedy and story-telling at its best.

For information or tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or visit altonlittletheater.org.

