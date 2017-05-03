College to host piano guild audition May 16-20

GODFREY — A piano guild audition is set for May 16-20 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Any piano student studying piano with a guild member teacher can enter the event, regardless of age or achievement level.

Judges this year include LeAnn Halverson and Ellen Curtin.

Halverson is a well-known instructor in this area for her outstanding students and her online business, Music Perceptions, which focuses on products and methods of improving teaching tools. She is an active participant in the Illinois Music Teachers National Association and serves as president of the Gateway East chapter. She holds degrees in piano performance and piano pedagogy, as well as Orff certification.

A resident of Pekin, Ill., Curtin holds a degree in piano performance from the University of Missouri, and has completed additional graduate work at the University of Mississippi and the University of Hawaii. Her teaching career has included extensive group work as owner and teacher of the Baldwin Piano Lab in Kansas City, Mo.

The American College of Musicians not only sponsors this event but also the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and is the largest nonprofit organization of piano teachers worldwide. Participating teachers are members of this organization with the anticipation of receiving positive feedback from the judges as well as furnishing their students with a confidence-building performance experience.

Each student is enrolled on an individual basis according to level of achievement, from beginner to advanced. Enrollees play a prepared music program for the designated judge, from whom they receive a detailed report card. All aspects of piano playing and musicianship are on the table, and include such categories as memorization, technique, sight-reading and improvisation. The organization also offers opportunities to pursue monetary scholarships and a variety of events such as the piano music of Bach, duet repertoire and jazz repertoire.

For information, call Barbara Kramer at (618) 585-3859 or email bkramr@madisontelco.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter