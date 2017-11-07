Concert pianist to tickle the ivories Nov. 12

The Greater Alton Concert Association will return to its classic roots Sunday, Nov. 12, welcoming concert pianist Steven Vanhauwaert to the stage at 3 p.m.

Vanhauwaert, a native of Belgium, now makes his home on the West Coast. His outstanding technique and love of sharing stories about music and composers put him in great demand worldwide.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for area piano students to hear a world-class musician,” VP Promotion Barbara McHugh said. “It is so important for students to experience all types of music and to hear live performances. If you take piano lessons now or ever took piano lessons, this is a program you should not miss.”

Vanhauwaert will perform on the Steinway concert grand at Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College. Tickets are available at local ticket outlets and at the door. Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Student tickets are $10 in advance and at the door. Ticket locations are available at the association’s website or by calling (618) 468-4222.

Through the “dinner and show” package with Best Western Premier Hotel on College Avenue in Alton, for $35 patrons can buy their show ticket and receive a voucher worth $20 toward a meal at Great Rivers Tap and Grill. The package is available only at Best Western Premier.

altonconcerts.org

