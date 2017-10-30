Concert to tip cap to legendary cabaret singer

ALTON — People attending the Days of Wine and Piaf show at Jacoby Arts Center need not know French to pick up on the passion behind the songs of legendary cabaret singer Edith Piaf. Elsie Parker, the show’s vocalist, provides an English synopsis of each song with highlights of Piaf’s life.

Parker and two members of her group, The Poor People of Paris, will perform French pop and jazz at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the arts center, 627 E. Broadway.

“There will be songs that tell a story, love songs, happy songs, tragic songs,” Parker said. “And with one planned sing-along, you’ll be singing in French yourself by the end of the night.”

Besides providing vocals, Parker will play the saxophone and flute. Accompanying her will be Ken Kehner on keyboard and Wayne Coniglio on bass.

“I’d heard recordings of Edith Piaf’s ‘La Vie en Rose’ and remember hearing ‘Milord’ on the radio as a kid,” Parker said. “Piaf happens to have sung in the exact range I sing in, a low female voice. That works out well.”

Along with recognizable tunes such as the tender “La Vie en Rose” and the rousing “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” the trio will perform instrumental selections, including waltzes, blues and Latin pieces. For a sampling of Parker’s music, visit jacobyartscenter.org/audio-elsie-parker.

“Elsie is able to musically transport the audience to another place and time,” said Steve Potter, who will introduce Parker. “And what a journey. We’re just lucky to tag along.”

Potter interviewed Parker in 2015 when he was host of Cityscape, the arts and culture program at St. Louis Public Radio.

A professional musician, Parker earned a master’s in clarinet performance from the University of Iowa, Iowa City. Parker is a tenured member of the Muny Orchestra and performs on clarinet, flute, and saxophone with them each summer. She also is a clarinetist in her classical music quartet, The Crusell Quartet.

Her four CDs — “Elle se souvient” (She Remembers), “Entre nous” (Between Us), “Je t’aime encore” (I Love You Still) and “LIVE! From the Sheldon” — will be on sale, along with CDs of Kehner and Coniglio.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Cabaret-style open seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and free parking is available on site. Visitors are welcome to arrive early to view Residual Impact, a reflection of the physical and psychological, visible and subliminal, influences of the world around us. A cash bar will be available.

Plan to attend these other Jacoby events in November: free open mic night, poetry and acoustic music (Nov. 14) and “Trilogy” and “Family Album,” films with music and lyrics by Jean King and cinematography by Ann Morrissey Davidson (Nov. 25).

