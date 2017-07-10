Concert to span three centuries of styles

× Expand The Alton High School Conservatory includes (from left) voice teacher Eddie Hitchcock, Preston King, Kevin Neace, Jonathan Williams, Gabriel Generally, Alexis Neal, voice teacher Alison Neace, Sydney Shansey, Spencer Domer and pianist Tyler Thornberry.

ALTON — Seven Alton High School students will demonstrate their vocal skills by entertaining an audience with musical selections ranging from the 1700s to 2015.

The aptly titled concert, From Baroque to Broadway, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

The students, members of the Alton High School Conservatory, will present an eclectic evening of music featuring a diverse array of solo and ensemble selections. The program includes selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” arias from Mozart’s masterpieces “The Marriage of Figaro” and “The Magic Flute,” and art songs from famous Romantic composers Tchaikovsky and Faure. Musical theater selections ranging from the comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance” to classics like “Porgy and Bess” and “Carousel” to the Broadway smash-hit “Hamilton” are also included in the setlist. Tyler Thornberry will accompany them on piano.

“The first half of the concert will be classical; the second half will be contemporary,” said Alison Neace, one of the conservatory’s voice coaches along with Eddie Hitchcock.

“We try to teach a variety of pieces,” she said. “Our main goal is to teach technique for classical literature. But it’s also a fun opportunity to showcase their talent not only with classic literature but more contemporary pieces.”

The conservatory offers voice students the opportunity to take private lessons during the school day. In addition to weekly lessons, the students can participate in monthly master classes, recitals, and competitions.

Last fall, students auditioned before judges from area collegiate music programs. These selected students performed a spring fundraiser concert to support the conservatory’s scholarship program. The conservatory program receives no funds from the school district.

“What’s unique this year is that they all are planning to pursue music or theater as a career,” Neace said.

This is the conservatory’s seventh year performing at Jacoby.

“We have a wonderful partnership with Jacoby and love it there,” Neace said. “It’s a different setting for them. It’s an artistic space.”

Tickets are $10 or $5 for students with a valid identification. They can be purchased at the door or at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is cabaret-style at tables and is first come, first seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar and sweet edibles from Lucianna’s Pastries will be available.

