× Expand yoga

HARTFORD — The Yoga Connection and Be Well Now are offering a free hour of meditation and yoga from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Confluence Tower.

Gail Herzog and Theresa Franklin will lead the session in Davis Plaza, between the tower and visitors center. There will be a limited number of mats available; if you have one, please bring it or a towel. There is no rain date scheduled.

For information, call (618) 467-8827 or (618) 462-3900.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter