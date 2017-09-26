Contemporary art adds vibrancy to SIUE

The 17th annual Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Sculpture on Campus program will delight once again with 10 wonderful works of sculpture being featured on campus.

The three-day event, hosted by the SIUE Department of Art and Design, is set for Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 4-6.

The event kicks off with a public lecture by juror and Cleveland-based artist David Deming at noon Wednesday, Oct 4. The public is invited to view the installations at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, during the Sculpture Walk in front of Art and Design East.

Student winners will be awarded prizes during a 6 p.m. ceremony in the Art and Design West Building’s Lecture Hall, room 1104. An exhibition featuring Deming’s work is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. with an opening reception in the Art and Design West Building Art Gallery, room 1120.

The internationally known artist will work with 11 art students who spent the last four months designing, building, and installing their outdoor sculptures throughout SIUE’s campus. Participating student artists include Chelsea Belcher, Sarah Bohn, Benjamin Carey, Jessee Crane, Brad Eilering, Dara Garcia, Samantha Hunerlach, Jessica Hunt, Alex Jacobs, Joseph Ovalle, and Sarah Walters.

“The program offers SIUE visitors a changing display of innovative and creative contemporary art to spur intellectual discussion and encourage wider art appreciation,” Department of Art and Design professor Thad Duhigg said. “The participating students have worked rigorously to design and fabricate the impressive large-scale works, built to weather the elements.”

“This program has been transformative,” graduate student and participating artist Sarah Bohn said. “Large-scale works are incredibly challenging, but they are just as rewarding. Through this experience, my work has evolved to become more specific and direct. Most importantly, it is through this program that I have learned what I am capable of.”

The original sculpture designs will remain on display on the SIUE campus for one year.

