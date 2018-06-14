Coolidge is lone Metro East school selected for three-year theater grant

× Expand (From left) Granite City teachers Karen Robertson, Cindy Yearout, Angel Creek, Jen Relleke and Sarah Chapman-Wiser and School Board member Bill McMasters receive awards from Beverly Scroggins. They will be working with STAGES St. Louis for three years with the JumpStart program, which equips non-theater teachers with the skills and resources to produce a school musical and start up a sustainable theater program.

Granite City has a reputation for putting on stellar theater productions, especially at Granite City High School and Alfresco Productions. Now, Coolidge Junior High School is about to join in on the fun.

Coolidge has been selected for a three-year grant to start a theater program sponsored by STAGES St. Louis. STAGES is one of only two theater companies nationally to launch the Educational Theatre Association’s (EdTA) JumpStart program, which equips non-theater teachers with the skills and resources to produce their school’s first musical through a proven combination of hands-on mentoring and boot camp-style training.

“Over the years, our district has had to cut some programs, and here at Coolidge, that included our arts program,” eighth-grade language arts teacher Sarah Chapman-Wiser said. “We really don’t have much for the kids at this point. We have athletics and band, that’s pretty much it. Well, I saw on Facebook from Bill McMasters that STAGES St. Louis was looking for three area schools to participate in this startup theater program. They will help and sponsor it for three years. So, I was like, ‘What the heck, why not?’ I talked to my administration and the teachers and we went ahead and applied. The director of education and outreach at STAGES, Tali Allen, emailed me back and said we were one of six schools selected and they would like to visit. We took them around our building and to our gym and to this big room that we call the Team Room, then we walked them over to the high school and showed them their Performing Arts Center with John Manoogian. STAGES was very excited about it, and a couple weeks later we learned that we were officially selected.”

EdTA is in collaboration with New York City-based companies iTheatrics and Music Theatre International. The program aims to engage as many students as possible in all aspects of theater, preparing them for high school, college and the workforce by instilling 21st century skills of collaboration, communication, problem-solving, and creativity.

“About 15 schools applied, and they narrowed it down to six, then to three,” Chapman-Wiser said. “A couple of other teachers are going to help out, and we are going to get with STAGES and discuss more details, like which musical we are going to perform and information about the boot camps.”

Coolidge is the only Metro East school selected. The program will begin at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

“We will meet with students three to four times a week and prep them for a spring musical,” Chapman-Wiser said. “The JumpStart program is helping with buying the rights for the musical selected, choreography, music CDs, costumes, etc. After three years, we should have a sustainable theater programs at our school. It’s exciting. We will be able to have the Rise Up Theatre Club at Coolidge.”

When Chapman-Wise started teaching in 1995, she tried to start a drama club, but it never took off.

“It was very difficult,” she said. “Now I feel like I’m more established at school and I have been in theater; I have a better understanding of that’s going on than I did before. I think there’s a need for theater in our building. If you’re an athlete, you’re good. If you’re in band, you’re good. That’s about it. I hope this theater program will take off.”

As for how students reacted when they learned of the news, Chapman-Wiser said it was positive.

“I told my eighth-grade students and they were not too thrilled because they won’t be here next year,” she said, laughing. “They were like, ‘That’s not fair,’ but the seventh-graders seem to have a high interest. We did a survey with the kids and got about 35-40 students we think we could really choose from. When the new seventh-graders come in, we will survey them as well.”

Chapman-Wiser said she believes this program will benefit students.

“Getting the kids involved in anything will help them stay out of trouble,” she said. “It will also benefit their self-esteem and self-confidence. We had a talent show a couple weeks ago, and there were some talented kids. They would be fabulous in this program, and it would make them feel better about themselves and keep them active and imaginative.”

