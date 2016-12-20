Craft beer collaboration highlights foraged ingredients

GODFREY — Nature Brews, a collaboration between Old Bakery Beer Co. and The Nature Institute, will continue next month with the release of the Hairy Mountain Mint Porter.

This cask is part of a monthly series set to release a variety of beers, all highlighting a natural ingredient foraged straight from institute-managed property.

Nature Brews will be available in the form of casks, which is roughly 4-gallon batches. Each month will have a different combination for guests to taste. Those attending the tasting will be asked to rate the craft beer. At the end of the 12-month series, Old Bakery Beer Co. plans to bottle and package the highest-rated beer through a regional, limited release.

The cask will be tapped for a $5 pour starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and will remain available until emptied. The first two releases were sold out within two hours. Fifty percent of the cask proceeds will benefit the institute’s mission of preservation, restoration and education. The next installment of Nature Brews will be a Hairy Mountain Mint Porter.

Hairy mountain mint, pycnanthemum pilosum, is a native Illinois prairie plant. It can be identified by the mint family’s iconic squared stem. The plant is usually found in high-quality prairies, meadows and woodland edges.

Its nectar-rich flowers attract many insects, including honeybees and butterflies. However, the plant isn’t a valued food source for vertebrate animals, such as deer. Because of this, it’s often planted as a natural repellent for backyard gardens.

Once used by Native Americans to aid fevers and indigestion, the plant is often dried and used for tea. Raw and cooked hairy mountain mint flower beds are also used by chefs for a spicy, mint-flavored meat seasoning.

Each cask night will be at Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

OldBakeryBeer.com

TheNatureInstitute.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter