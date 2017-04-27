Creativity on display at Children’s Art Exhibit

EDWARDSVILLE — The artistic creations of students from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center are on display at the seventh annual Children’s Art Exhibit this week.

The public is invited to admire the children’s creative works in the Morris University Center Meeting Room A through noon Friday, April 28.

The exhibit is in connection with the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus attention on the needs of young children and their families, and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

“It is incredibly important for the world to see even young children as capable beings,” said Amber Larson, teacher in the Prairie Room at the Early Childhood Center. “It is our hope that this shines through when viewing the children’s art.”

Some of the artists’ creations include paintings with magnets, weaving with colored paper, balloon art on paper, watercolor on paper towels, clay snakes and a bird display. Mixed in with the artwork are wall posters that advocate for children’s rights.

“At the Early Childhood Center, we believe that what our children do with materials and mediums is not regarded as just art per se, because we view the children’s use of many mediums is not a separate part of the curriculum, but an inseparable, integral part of the whole cognitive/symbolic expression involved in the process of learning,” center Director Rebecca Dabbs MacLean said.

The center offers early childhood care and education for the children ages 2-5.

siue.edu/earlychildhood

