Cult classic revisited

Prepare yourself: Alfresco Productions is about to do the time warp.

Jim Sharman’s and Richard O’Brien’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be performed at the arts center in Granite City Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Director Camille Fensterman said she’s dreamed of doing this show.

“I have seen it several times, and of course the movie, but every time I have seen it somewhere, I feel like it doesn’t live up to the potential it could have,” she said. “Not in quality, but it seems to only scratch the surface and is left up to camp to carry it out. There is a deeper story than that: Frank N. Furter being a mad scientist and nymphomaniac who creates people to play with. I have been really inspired by the story and can’t wait for this cast to show off their characters. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. They are an amazing bunch of talented people and hard workers who get along with each other. Directing this show has been a fantastic experience.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is the story of Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Wiese, who set out to visit an old professor. However, a thunderstorm and car trouble forces them to seek refuge — the nearest being a castle owned by Dr. Frank N. Furter, an alien transvestite scientist, and his cohorts. As Brad and Janet become swept up in the doctor’s latest experiment, they begin to question everything about themselves.

“My vision for this show is for it to be deep,” Fensterman said. “Of course, rowdy and funny since that is the heart and soul of it, but I also want to portray darkness where darkness is in it: the fact that these phantoms were just like Brad and Janet before basically being abducted and made to be sex slaves and live in debauchery. I also focus on LGBT inclusion more so than I think it is normally portrayed.”

Last year’s Alfresco season had productions with LGBT themes that resulted in backlash and complaints. Fensterman does not think that will happen with “Rocky Horror.”

“First and foremost, ‘Rocky Horror’ is so iconic and widely known that the amount of people who don’t know the show will be very insignificant,” she said. “As far as last year, I don’t think it was even so much as LGBT content as it was the content of self-gratification and other things. I didn’t hear much about pushback, but LGBT people are a part of this world. Every show usually has a romance of some kind, and I think LGBT themes should be portrayed in all avenues.”

Cast members include Mike Hodges (Brad), Kate Costello (Janet), George Doerr (Frank N. Furter), Mitchell Ellis-Yapp (Riffraff), Vanessa Simpson (Magenta), Bethany Hamilton (Columbia), Clayton Humburg (Rocky), Ian Miller (Dr. Scott/Eddie) and Zac Coffman (Narrator). The phantoms are played by Jason Blackburn, Lisa Hinrichs, Kevin Williams Gardner, Jada Foster, Connor McDonald, Payton Gillam, Christen Ringhausen, and Aaron Kamphoefner.

In addition to Fensterman, the production team includes Sarah Dowling as the assistant director, Angie Morgan as the music director, and Aaron Williams as the choreographer.

“This has been a collaborative group effort,” Fensterman said. “We all work together and support each other.”

Hodges has choreographed “Rocky Horror” in the past, but this is his first time performing in the show.

“Brad is a fun role to play, and I’m having a great time,” he said. “In the beginning, he is this guy who is very reserved and fumbles a lot and he is trying to find himself and do things he thinks other people want him to do. Through his journey, he discovers himself and true happiness. It’s fun to play a character like that. The overall process has been fantastic and I love working with Alfresco.”

Ellis-Yapp agrees. Like Hodges, this is also his first time performing in “Rocky Horror.”

“The process has been great because everybody knows the show,” he said. “For a first-timer like me, performing in it will be completely different than watching it. I am very excited to present it and I cannot wait to have an audience in the house. The energy is going to be unimaginable.”

Fensterman is looking forward for audiences to recognize the cast’s hard work.

“They are all very passionate with their work,” she said. “Literally, they are leaving blood, sweat and tears on the stage. This has turned out to be more of a dancing show than normally, but everyone is working so hard and I am anxious for people to see it. I couldn’t be prouder of this cast and I’m ready for people to experience what I get to experience three times a week right now. Audiences can expect a lot of fun and a feast for the eyes.”

Tickets are $13 can be purchased at Alfresco’s website or at the Garden Gate Tea Room and Novel Idea Bookstore & More. Be advised that “Rocky Horror” has adult content and is recommended for mature audiences.

