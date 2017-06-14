Cultural celebration

COLLINSVILLE — Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site will present two days of Native American dancing, music, games and stories when the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe visits June 17-18.

The troupe was formed in 1992 to preserve and share Chickasaw dance traditions. During its visit to Cahokia Mounds, the troupe will demonstrate the ancient “stomp dance” and give visitors a chance to join in. They’ll also demonstrate stickball and tell stories of the Chickasaw people.

Their free presentations will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday also brings the site’s annual observance of the summer solstice at Woodhenge, a re-creation of the giant wooden calendar that was used to track the sun 1,000 years ago.

Visitors can gather at 5:20 a.m. to watch the sun rise as an expert explains the calendar and its role in the Mississippian culture that built the Cahokia Mounds.

The visit by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe is part of the Boeing Native American Culture Series. It is presented by Employees Community Fund of Boeing and the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society.

For information, call (618) 346-5160.

cahokiamounds.org

