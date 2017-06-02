Daily grind to get musical treatment at SIUE

× Expand Photo courtesy Valerie Goldston “Working the Musical” cast members include (from left) Mark Bacus, assistant to the SIUE provost and vice chancellor, and students Summer Baer, Bel da Silva, Sarah Lantsberger and Luis Agular.

Summer Showbiz 2017 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville offers the musical theater adaptation of Studs Terkel’s tribute to the American worker.

“Working the Musical” is a down-to-earth, yet elevating, musical that features songs based on real interviews with American workers. James Taylor, Craig Carnelia, Mary Rodgers, Micki Grant and Stephen Schwartz provide the music.

The musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, and Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Sunday matinée performances will be at 2 p.m. June 4 and 11. All shows will be in SIUE’s Metcalf Theater.

Characters sing, dance and talk about their jobs, defining not only their daily routines, but also their hopes and aspirations.

Terkel was a Pulitzer Prize-winning oral historian who compiled books of interviews with everyday people. He died Oct. 31, 2008. During his life, he also created the award-winning Studs Terkel Program, which ran for 35 years. Terkel’s books — including “Hard Times,” “Working” and “The Good War” — were oral history compilations of revealing interviews with the common man and woman.

General admission is $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors and all others. SIUE students with a valid student identification get in free. Groups of 10 or more will receive a 15-20 percent discount off the single ticket price.

To buy tickets and for information, call the Summer Showbiz Box Office at (618) 650-2774 or email theater-tickets@siue.edu.

SIUE’s Summer Showbiz presents three productions during its June through July season.

