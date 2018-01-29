Dance band to take Alton Little Theater stage

× Expand Griffin and the Gargoyles

Alton Little Theater continues the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, with the high-energy party and dance band Griffin and the Gargoyles.

Griffin and the Gargoyles provides a variety of music and, depending upon the crowd, can play everything from Bruno Mars and Katy Perry to Frank Sinatra, Elvis, the Temptations and everything in between, including tribute shows to the ‘80s, ‘90s, and beyond. The group has been a mainstay of the St. Louis and national music scene, and the musicians and vocalists have extensive backgrounds with tribute groups providing music from Bob Seger, Girls Night Out, Magnolia Summer, Pilot and more and have frequently shared the stage with the late Chuck Berry, the O’Jays and Karmin.

Tickets are $25 and on sale through the ALT box office at (618) 462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org and can be easily purchased while attending the production “ Who’s in Bed With the Butler.” Theater lovers attending the Feb. 14 performance of that show will have a chance to win a gift package that includes tickets to the Griffin concert.

