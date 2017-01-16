Dance concert to take stage at Alton Little Theater

ALTON — Area dance studios, colleges and professional dancers will perform in the “Give Dance A Chance” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Alton Little Theater.

It is one of many efforts by those involved to promote dance in the Riverbend.

Tickets are available at the theater’s website or can be purchased at the door at $10 each or $8 for ages 12 and younger. A post-show reception will include offerings from La Mia Cucina and LuciAnna’s pastries.

“Our community is abundant with artistic opportunities,” concert coordinator Rachel Brady said. “I’m very grateful to teach dance and choreograph musicals at Alton High, but there’s nothing for adult dancers who want to perform. It’s also important to me as a dance educator to make sure my students are aware of the career paths dance can offer.”

This concert is one of several collaborations for many of the groups involved. Past performances have included dance concerts at Alton’s Liberty Bank Amphitheater, a concert for peace at the Lewis and Clark Community College chapel, collaborations with Alton High’s Chamber Strings and the Alton Muny Band, and most recently the holiday production “A Winter’s Gift.”

The collaborators’ biographies are extensive and varied, including professional work in Los Angeles and New York as well as internationally. New York University graduate Erin Lane will present a piece inspired by her 2-year-old daughter’s drawings and accompanied by her brother Evan Ghislin’s original violin composition, which she developed as part of her graduate work.

Matthew Lievers and Heather Hill will present a swing number, “Jive Live!” Both studied dance at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and, after professional careers, now teach Zumba and other fitness classes.

Paula Beals, Rachel Brady, Sarah Henschen and Liz Lane will perform a dramatic modern quartet about lost love. Rachel, Sarah and Liz also attended SIUE as dance majors where Paula, former Graham dancer, was a dance instructor.

“It’s been fun to reconnect,” Lane said. “You build relationships when you dance together that last a lifetime.”

And speaking of relationships that last a lifetime, Brady will also be dancing with her sister, Erin Mallory. The sisters grew up dancing in Alton and both found a special love of modern dance during college.

“It’s so easy to work with her,” Brady says. “I can almost guess her next move without even thinking about it.”

The dance department of SIUE will bring “The Power of Hope,” a collaboration with St. Louis musician Dr. Scott Sheperd.

St. Louis-based professional company Leverage Dance Theater will present a quirky quartet, “Were They Allies.”

Two local dance studios will bring choreography for their advanced students: The Creative Dance Studio in Alton and The Turning Pointe Academy of Dance in Maryville. The Creative Dance Studio has been working on “Perspective.” The dancers were assigned to “collect” movement they saw in their everyday lives that they found interesting; not necessarily dance steps but everyday gestures.

“Beauty is everywhere,” Brady said. “And inspiration can be found in the most unlikely places.”

The Creative Dance Studio will also perform a piece choreographed in 2013 with Absolute Quartet, a string quartet of advanced Alton High musicians.

“It’s always exciting to dance with live music,” Brady said. “I wasn’t offered this opportunity until college, but I’m happy to be able to give my students this experience.”

The Give Dance a Chance Concert is an attempt to develop an audience for concert dance in the area and to provide area dancers with performance opportunities that do not involve competing against each other.

“We all know that arts add life and vitality to our community,” Brady said. “Give dance a chance to do the same.”

altonlittletheater.org

