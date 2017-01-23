Danita Mumphard to bring Motown to Alton

× Expand Danita Mumphard will sing the music of Motown artists from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton. Green/Perkins Productions is presenting the event in conjunction with Jacoby.

ALTON — Danita Mumphard remembers thumbing through the stack of vinyl records when she was growing up in a house of musicians.

Many of the artists she listened to are now heard on “oldies” radio stations — The Jackson 5, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross and the Supremes, to name a few.

Berry Gordy founded the Motown label in Detroit in 1959 and moved the company to Los Angeles in 1972. During those heyday years, the company launched the careers of Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye and many other artists who popularized the “Motown Sound” of soul with a pop influence.

“It was a fun, rich, exciting time in music,” Mumphard said. “It had what I call the ‘soul factor.’ The music makes you feel happy and gives good energy.”

Mumphard, who grew up singing in church choirs, will sing Top 20 songs by artists such as Mary Wells, Diana Ross and The Supremes, and Stevie Wonder. Accompanying her will be musicians Brenda Foster on keyboard, Jeff Anderson on bass and her husband, Robert, on drums, who produced Mumphard’s four CDs.

“Robert is the great mind behind all of our shows,” Mumphard said.

The sound of Motown wouldn’t be the same without the echoing vocals of backup singers. On stage with Mumphard will be tenor Sheila Goins, alto Melody Jefferson and soprano Amarria Mumphard.

“My daughter Amarria is a gifted musician in her own right,” Mumphard said. “She plays the viola and piano. The two of us will harmonize around the house while we do housework.”

Amarria is a junior at Alton’s Marquette Catholic High School.

Mumphard says Goins has the same poise and grace that she liked in the Motown artists.

“Sheila has talent and glamour,” she said. “I admire that in a singer. Melody and I have been singing together for 15 years and she helped me with my first CD.”

Mumphard’s CDs are available for sale the night of the show for $10 each and through her website. Her first — and first gospel — CD, “Eternally,” was released in 2002. Her follow-up gospel CD, “Watch God Work,” came out in 2007. “With Love,” her debut jazz recording, was released in 2005, followed by her second jazz CD, “Love’s Taking Over,” in 2015.

Mumphard is an academic adviser at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and said she loves to help students reach their academic goals. She has three children, Robbie, Amarria and Jared.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at jacobyartscenter.org/shop. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis but advance ticket holders receive preferred seating. Pulled pork sliders with coleslaw, house cookies and coffee from Edible Art Bakery and a cash bar will be available.

