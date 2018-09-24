Danita Mumphard to revisit Motown hits

Danita Mumphard

Danita Mumphard will sing Motown at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Tickets are $12 and are available for advance purchase at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be at tables; a cash bar will be open. Parking will be available on the gravel lot next door. The show is sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

You will not be saying “it’s the same old song” when you hear song stylist Danita Mumphard bring to life Motown Records’ greatest hits. Mumphard, a professional singer and recording artist who grew up singing in church choirs, will sing Top 20 songs by artists such as Mary Wells, Diana Ross and the Supremes, and Stevie Wonder.

Danita is comfortable in all genres of music — from classic jazz, smooth jazz, R&B, and gospel — so it is natural for her to salute the Motown greats. Danita, her background singers, and live band will have you swaying, dancing, and clapping along with classics performed by legendary artists such as The Marvelettes, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, and more.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

