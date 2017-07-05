Dark Horse Art Works to sponsor tattoo expo, graffiti art exhibit

ALTON — Dark Horse Art Works will sponsor two events this weekend at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

The Wisek Art Exhibit will feature paintings of pop culture and classic art with a graffiti element. The paintings highlight parts of the life of artist Jorge Medina in a way that inspires, humbles and is sometimes dangerous. The urban-themed art exhibit offers a refund on the admission price if a viewer purchases Wisek art during the show.

The exhibit will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 7-8.

The Greater Alton Tattoo Exposition, a live tattoo art exhibit and Thomas Allred Production, also will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 7-8 at the arts center. Allred will give a tattoo talk at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call Tom Allred at (618) 973-8283 or email uniquephoto09@yahoo.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter