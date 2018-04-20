Daryl Wayne Dasher returns to Alton

ALTON | Daryl Wayne Dasher will return to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform.

Dasher will perform 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10; available for purchase online or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. Cash bar will be open. Parking will be available on the gravel lot next door. The sponsor is WBGZ -94.3.

Dasher is a Tennessee-based singer-songwriter who brings a fresh and organic approach to folk and Western music. His lyrics often revolve around social consciousness, the outdoors, personal conflict, and love. His love for playing music is infectious and his live shows are guaranteed to leave you with a more positive attitude. The Acoustic Evening Tour will feature many of his own tunes as well as some of his favorite covers from songwriters across the genres.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

