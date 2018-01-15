Dine and dance

ALTON — Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers will be on hand Sunday, Jan. 21, for a night of fun, food and swing dancing.

The Rogue Theatre Company, in partnership with The Old Bakery Beer Company, is sponsoring the event at the Old Bakery event space, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Worried you don’t know how to swing dance or need to brush up on your skills? Rogue’s swing instructor, Elizabeth Hagenlocher, will offer a 30-minute introductory lesson at 3:30 p.m. until Miss Jubilee takes the stage at 4 p.m. There will be plenty of room to get your swing dance on as well as seating to just listen and enjoy.

Tickets are available online or at the door for $30 per adult and $20 for seniors (65 and up) and children age 11-16. Children younger than 10 are free with a paying adult. Ticket includes swing dance lesson, appetizer buffet, tea and water, and the concert. Cash bar is available for those who care to imbibe. Tickets are limited to the first 100 to allow for space, so interested persons are encouraged to buy in advance. More information can be found on the Rogue Facebook page and tickets can be purchased online.

