Discoveries through coloring

Ted Rechlin returns to Farcountry Press with the Lewis and Clark Coloring Book, inviting coloring enthusiasts of all ages to sharpen their colored pencils and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Featuring Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, Sacagawea, and the Corps of Discovery, it’s equal parts comic book, coloring adventure, and true-life history. Young readers can hone their creative talents while viewing in detail the expedition’s amazing travels across the North American continent.

The lively, detailed text by Adam Brooks lends narrative context from the muddy waters of the Missouri River to the pristine beaches of the Pacific Northwest — and back again. Readers will learn how the Lewis and Clark Expedition led to new scientific discoveries, thrilling adventures, friendships with local tribes, and hard-fought battles against wild elements and rugged terrain.

Whether seeking to find a Zen-like peace while coloring (on special color-grade paper) or wanting to learn about American history in an engaging and entertaining format, the Lewis and Clark Coloring Book has something for everyone.

