Dorchester to celebrate 57th annual homecoming

Mark your calendars for the annual homecoming celebration in Dorchester the weekend of Aug. 4-6.

Dorchester — known for its river fish — will be serving buffalo on Friday, during the day Saturday, and Sunday. Catfish fritters will be served Saturday evening following the parade. Other offerings throughout the weekend include barbecue sandwiches, burgers, homemade pies, and more. Bingo will be played every night. Family fun includes inflatables, mini-golf, and a new multi-unit playground. Fireworks will light up the evening sky Friday and Saturday nights.

Enjoy live music all three nights, as well as Saturday afternoon. Ultraviolet kicks off the weekend, playing 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday. Shipman CNB Bank & Trust sponsors the Cornhole Tournament run by Jersey County Cornhole, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and play beginning at 7:30 p.m. Weekend co-ed kittenball events begin with a game for children eighth grade and under. Simply show up Friday; teams will be picked starting at 5 p.m., with play starting shortly thereafter. Adult co-ed tournament play begins Friday evening on the lighted field.

Saturday activities start with an open pitch horseshoe tournament. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., with pitching starting at 10 a.m. Co-ed kittenball tournament games continue. Afternoon music provided by acoustic duo Justin Lowder and Ashley Heflin from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration parade is at 6 p.m., along with the second night of fireworks at dusk. Jennifer Thompson and Harvest Drive Band plays from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Sunday begins with a lawn tractor pull sponsored by the Prairieland Garden Tractor Pullers with weigh-in at 10:30 a.m., pulling to start at 11:30 a.m. A washer tournament is set for 1 p.m., with sign-up starting at noon. A co-ed kittenball tournament will take place throughout the day, with the championship game played Sunday evening. After Midnite closes out the weekend, playing from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The culmination will be the drawing for prizes donated by area merchants. Make sure you get your tickets prior to the drawing. They sell 3 for $1.

All proceeds go to the volunteer fire department.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or call (618) 362-6298 or (618) 362-6247. Dorchester is three miles west and three miles south of Gillespie.

