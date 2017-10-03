Down Yanda

As part of Glen Carbon’s 125th anniversary, Yanda Log Cabin will be open for tours featuring old-time craftsmanship on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Cabin will host a blacksmith, woodworker, needlework, corn-grinding, dulcimer and string music, plus food by the Kiwanis Club. Guests can visit with the craftspeople from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and learn more about the skills needed for life in early Glen Carbon.

Blacksmith Mike Lanham is originally from Alton and became interested in blacksmithing while attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has been involved with the Illinois Valley Blacksmithing Association, attending events throughout the state and honing his skills. Recently he has expanded his knowledge, techniques, and events with Blacksmithing Association of Missouri.

Lanham said his “techniques in the shop combine old and modern, and if you could pull a blacksmith out of time from 200 years ago, he would understand everything I have laid out with the exception of a couple tools that are only more modern versions of something he had.”

Lanham’s focus in smithing is that of a general blacksmith, specializing in tool-making, tool repair, camp cookware, forks, spoons, ladles, knives, axes, and fire pokers. His more notable projects include a garden gate, throwing tomahawks and a candle chandelier. His Facebook page is Giant Dwarf Forge.

Dulcimer music will be performed by Nancy Lippincott with Charles Pool on stringed instruments. They are both well-acquainted with Glen Carbon through their annual Christmas performances. Gene Stratmann, who says he first saw the cabin while it was being preserved in 1992, will guide those who may want to try their hand at corn-grinding. Jason Sinco has his tools ready to show woodworking of old. Sinco is known for his woodworking at renaissance fairs in Missouri and Illinois. The team of Mrs. Sedlacek and Lucinda Sinco will show how the busy hands of pioneer women took care of a family’s many needs through needlework. The Kiwanis will have a food booth to support the club’s community projects.

For information, check the Glen Carbon Illinois app, visit glen-carbon.il.us, or call (618) 288-7271.

