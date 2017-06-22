Dynamo Pro returns to Riot on the River

GRAFTON — Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with the Bloody Bucket and the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, announced an all-ages live professional wrestling event Friday, July 7, at the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets at $10 each. Children 12 and younger can buy tickets for $5 each. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket and online at eventbrite.com/e/riot-on-the-river-wrestling-match-2-tickets-34828714623.

The event will feature the second round of the Riot on the River championship tournament as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons takes on Jon Webb and “Lights Out” Adrian Surge takes on “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze. In addition, in a return match from our last event, Rahne Victoria will face Savanna Stone. The audience will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as OuTtKaSt, “The Neon Icon” Justin D’Air, C.J. Shine, Jackal, Brandon Espinosa, “The Alternative’ Ozzie Gallagher, “The Professionals,” and Frodo “The Ghost” Meyer.

dynamoprowrestling.com

facebook.com/thebloodybucket

graftonloadingdock.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter