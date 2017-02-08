EHS student a semifinalist in talent competition

An Edwardsville High School student will be among 41 acts taking the stage Saturday, March 4, at Missouri Baptist University for the semifinal round of the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s seventh annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition.

Singer Aly Gabriel will compete to be one of 12 finalists who will advance to the finals at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, April 8.

“We are so pleased with the positive response to this event from students, parents, arts organizations and the community,” said Mary Strauss, president of the foundation’s Board of Directors. “The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is delighted to provide this opportunity for students and we’re happy that we are able to give students the opportunity to shine.”

Free general admission tickets for the finals will be available beginning March 5 through Metrotix and at The Fox box office.

This year, 94 acts competed in the preliminary round. Fifty-six students, representing 28 bistate high schools and performing arts organizations plus homeschoolers, make up the 41 acts selected as semifinalists to compete March 4. Semifinalist acts include singers, musicians, dancers, baton twirlers, acrobatic gymnasts, color guard and musical theater performers.

Judges for the 2017 semifinal round include an impressive cross section of professionals from the St. Louis performing arts community. A complete list of semifinal judges can be found on the foundation’s website. More than $30,000 in scholarships and prizes will be distributed among the top competitors April 8. Students also are eligible for scholarships from Lindenwood University, Webster University, University of Missouri St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State University. Students can also win gift certificates, special awards and other prizes. A full list can be found on the foundation’s website. Finalists will also have the opportunity to perform at area events throughout the year. 2017 public appearances scheduled to date include Webster Art & Air Fair, National Dance Week and the Muny.

Miano.tv produces videos of the competition process, which will be available late March on the foundation’s YouTube and SchoolTube channels. Highlights of last year’s event, the winning performances from the 2011 through 2016 events, plus stories from the past six years are posted and provide viewers a glimpse of what the competition is all about.

Complete guidelines and official information, including a complete list of scholarships and prizes, for the seventh annual 2017 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition can be found on the foundation’s website.

The community response to this free event has been amazing and grown over the past five years with “sold-out” crowds at The Fox. Additionally, each year 120,000 viewers have watched the Nine Network’s hourlong program on the competition. The Nine Network will once again broadcast an hourlong program on the 2017 competition.

A complete list of students and schools can be found here.