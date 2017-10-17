Enchanted Forest returns to The Nature Institute

GODFREY — The Nature Institute trails will get “enchanted” for the 16th annual Enchanted Forest.

This beloved event is expected for bring out hundreds of residents to the organization’s trails for Halloween fun and environmental education.

Enchanted Forest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Bring your family to the Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane, to celebrate on the institute’s preserve. This event is open to the public and registration is required. Tickets are $5 per person.

With the help of well-costumed volunteers, guests will trek on foot to meet woodland creatures. Hear what life is like for these furry friends. Visitors will be “treated” to nature knowledge and, in true Halloween fashion, sweet treats. After these guided hikes, guests can enjoy a bonfire and other eco-related games.

Event-goers are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes. Guided hikes will take place every 15 minutes. Those interested in joining can reserve their family’s spot by calling (618) 466-9930 or emailing info@TheNatureInstitute.org.

TNI is looking for dedicated volunteers to assist with the event. Tasks include actor, trail guide, game and craft booth assistant, and cleanup crew. Volunteers must be at least age 12, willing to attend a short orientation meeting and be able to volunteer for at least four hours. Interested volunteers can call (618) 466-9930.

