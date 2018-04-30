Enchanting "Camelot"

“Camelot” will run May 11-20 at the Alton Little Theater Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton. The acclaimed work by Lerner and Lowe is the biggest musical the theater group (now launching its 85th season) has ever produced. Patrons will experience a panoramic setting and enjoy the incomparable score performed by an 11-piece orchestra under the direction of David Drillinger. Twenty-one of the area’s best talents come from far and wide to relive the magical splendor of “Camelot.” Pictured are Guenevere ( Jessica McCawley) and Lancelot (Kurtis Leible) in a brief moment of love’s declaration above Nimue’s Waterfall, part of the enchanted forest that surrounds the castle. For more information, call (618) 462-3205 or visit the website.

