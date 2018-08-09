Erin Bode to perform Sept. 28 in Alton

Bode

ALTON | Jazz vocalist Erin Bode will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available for advance purchase online or at the door. Seating will be in rows. A cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The event is sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Bode is one of the region’s brightest jazz vocalists and has eight studio albums in her repertoire. She offers a fresh mix of pop, folk , and jazz. She will bring her mix of talent, sophistication and class to the intimate setting of the Jacoby Arts Center stage.

In the decade-plus since she began her professional recording career, she has garnered much critical praise for her pure voice, perfect pitch, and impressive phrasing and style. Reviews hail her as “someone you won’t forget” and compare her sound to the likes of Eva Cassidy and Nora Jones. Her recent projects feature original material and showcase her love of poetry with songs that are rich in harmonic and timbral texture. Sophisticated arrangements and attention to phrasing, both vocal, and instrumental, further distinguish the band’s fresh sound.

