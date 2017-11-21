Estate art sale to benefit children’s museum

ALTON — Dark Horse Art Works’ Estate Art Sale to Benefit the Haskell House Children’s Museum is set for 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Eric Stauffer of Dark Horse Art Works and Burton Art Services are combining forces to offer a collection of professionally framed art, contemporary to antique, with many pieces of local interest for sale before Christmas.

The Haskell House Children’s Museum of Alton will enjoy a donation of 25 percent of proceeds from this sale. More information about the museum can be found on Facebook. Prices range from $25 to $125.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to scoop up some great (and interesting) bargains while helping the Middletown neighborhood add another asset for the entire community,” a press release states.

Cash, checks and charges are welcome and all sales are final. Contact Stauffer at (618) 310-4118 or by email at DarkHorseArtWorks@gmail.com for more information or via the Dark Horse Art Works Facebook page.

Stauffer created Dark Horse Art Works to give artists of all skill levels the opportunity to exhibit their work to the public and sell their artwork. Dark Horse Art Works exhibits have been featured at Jacoby Arts Center, Old Bakery Beer Company, and Alton Square Mall.

For future opportunities to exhibit your artwork through Dark Horse Art Work, follow the Dark Horse Art Work Facebook page.

