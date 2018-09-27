Exhibit explores Alton’s architecture

× Expand Marty McKay Circles Photography

In celebration of the historic architecture of Alton, local artists have submitted work to be on exhibit in the Main Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center from Oct. 3 through Nov. 4.

An opening reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Artwork will be for sale.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter