Exhibit features L&C student art

Lewis and Clark Community College’s 14th Annual Student Art Exhibition will run through April 17 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, with a reception and awards ceremony from 5-7 pm. Friday, April 6.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

“The annual student exhibit is always a great event and represents the culmination of much hard work by our students over the course of an academic year,” L&C Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan said. “All members of the community are encouraged to come and enjoy the art submitted by our talented students.”

A total of 208 submissions were entered into the show, and 112 works were accepted for exhibition. The exhibit will feature physical and digital works by students studying fine arts, computer graphics and web design and development. The top entries will receive cash prizes, and the works on display are for sale.

“This is my second year submitting artwork, and I am honored to be accepted again,” L&C art student Katherine Schoeberle said. “This show provides students a wonderful opportunity to experience preparing, submitting and having art in a professional juried show. I am very excited for the students, faculty and staff, and the community to see our work displayed in the coming days.”

Find out more about the L&C Art program by visiting the website or contact Brennan at cbrennan@lc.edu.

For information about the Computer Graphics program or Web Design and Development program, contact Campbell at scampbel@lc.edu.

