Exhibit to feature East Alton chiropractor’s art

EAST ALTON — Dr. Andrew Dykeman of Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic has been invited to exhibit three paintings in Soulard Art Gallery’s show Everything Blue.

Dykeman, who played drums in local pop-punk group Judge Nothing, has been practicing chiropractic since 2004.

The show, running July 7 to Aug. 11, will have an opening reception with live music, snacks and refreshments from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Soulard Art Gallery is a gallery space within the historic Soulard district of St. Louis. Resident artists have maintained the gallery since 2007. It hosts monthly art exhibitions with varied themes.

Chiropractic is a health care specialty utilizing conservative noninvasive care to correct and prevent injuries and disease without the use of drugs or surgery. Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic thrives to empower patients with the knowledge to make correct health choices.

For information, email rosewoodchiro@aol.com or call (618) 259-2676.

soulardartgallery.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter