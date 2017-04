ALTON — Urbex photographers will moderate a discussion on what we can learn about our past and surroundings from looking at pictures of modern St. Louis area ruins at Speak To Us A Story/Tales of Abandonment from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Opening day is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

facebook.com/events/195778684266441/

