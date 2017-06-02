Exhibit to present journey in watercolors

ALTON — Opening June 14 at Jacoby Arts Center, Carol Carter: Chapters surveys the artist’s exploration of a broad range of subjects using intuitive techniques employing both large and small scale.

“Portraits, landscapes, swimmers, botanicals — all captivate my interest,” Carter said. “I strive to share my visual interpretation through veils of water and color.”

The exhibition will be on view through Sept. 23.

A St. Louis-based painter and international teacher, Carter received her bachelor’s in art training at Principia College in Elsah and completed her master of fine arts in painting at Washington University School of Fine Arts. For decades, she has followed a practice of creating realistic watercolors, becoming an award-winning watercolorist. In 2010, Carter’s mastery of watercolor lead to her being an AIRE (Artist in Residence-Everglades) Fellow, spending a month in the Everglades National Park learning to paint the slow-moving river of grass. “The Everglades is an imperceptible body of water moving from Lake Okeechobee to the Florida Bay,” she said. “There is obvious imagery to describe in the Everglades — gators, herons, wide panoramas — but the delicate sheen of water and small stalks of grass are emblematic.” A triptych, River of Grass provides the viewer with a bird’s-eye view of the water’s surface, a virtuoso translation of sunlight and the organic breath of the glades.

Another large watercolor, 2012’s “Splash,” becomes abstract.

“My desire was to depict ‘water’ as an active subject and not situational,” Carter said. “The splash is animated. The presence of human activity is felt. The amount of differing blues helps to make the painting deep and compelling.”

“Elements” was painted in 2014.

“I was interested in exploring the elements of the universe: fire, water, earth, air,” she said. “The challenge started when ‘fire’ appeared to be impossible to paint in watercolor. Curiously, fire was the easiest to paint and air the most challenging. There were five paintings to successfully depict ‘air’.”

Most recently, Carter is painting a series of small portraits of endangered species.

“I hope to paint my impressions and feelings of the world around me throughout the journey of life,” she said. “Color is my strength and invitation.”

Gallery Talks at 2 p.m. Saturdays are free and open to the public to engage in hosted discussions on topics ranging from painting technique, intuitive methods, and making a living as an artist. A reception for the artist will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

jacobyartscenter.org

