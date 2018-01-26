Festival to mark 20th anniversary

ALTON — Looking to get away from the winter snow and ice? How about trying a different type of chills?

American Hauntings is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Dead of Winter Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the historic and mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel, 301 W. Broadway St. in Alton.

The Mineral Springs has long been known as a paranormal hot spot. The story of the Mineral Springs Hotel starts in 1909 when August and Herman Luer planned on opening an ice storage facility. However, during construction they discovered a natural spring. A chemist was consulted to test the water. He determined the spring had healing properties. When you have a magical healing spring at your fingertips there is only one thing to do; open up a spa.

In 1913, construction of the Mineral Springs Hotel began and was completed in 1914, offering five floors with luxurious décor and accommodations. The marble staircase, artistic glass, and custom flooring were just a few of the distinctive features. Of course, the most remarkable fixtures were the swimming pools. In fact, it was said the hotel once hosted the largest swimming pool in Illinois.

Word began to spread about the healing mineral water, and it didn’t take long before the water was being bottled and shipped across the country, selling more than 100 bottles per day with the consumption of the spring water reaching 350 gallons a week.

The hotel continued to flourish but began to decline in the 1950s. By 1971, the hotel closed its doors and has faced several renovations since, at times featuring an antique mall, apartments, and a one-of-a-kind zen shop, as well as numerous spirits that are said to still roam the hotel halls.

The Jasmine lady, girl in the pool, and the unsettled soul of Ms. Pearl are some of the spirits that have inspired legends at the Mineral Springs, but you can’t believe everything you hear. You can learn the truth behind the legends and hear first-hand accounts from those who have experienced the unexplained this year at Dead of Winter.

Meet authors and speakers on strange phenomena, network with other ghost enthusiasts from all over the Midwest, sign up to win raffle prizes — including books, unusual prizes and collectibles, tickets to the 2018 Haunted America Conference, and more.

Admission to the daytime event is free with a canned or nonperishable item to benefit local food banks. There are nearly 20,000 people in need in the region, and more than 7,000 of them are children. Items collected will be donated to a local charity, so bring a canned good or non-perishable food item with you for entry to this event.

After-hours events include Dinner with the Dead at the Mineral Springs Hotel, catered by the Best Western Premier in Alton, and includes a full-course buffet dinner, drinks, and dessert. Dinner will be followed with a special presentation by Troy Taylor on the American Way of Death, a look at how the Civil War and spiritualism changed the way Americans faced death and the afterlife. Later that night, a ghost hunt will be available at the Mineral Springs where guests will be given a guided tour of the building and participate in a paranormal investigation on their own or in groups. Reservations are required for both after-hours events. Visit the website to make sure you secure your spot, as space is limited.

The Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton is the official hotel for American Hauntings. It’s offering a special weekend rate for any of the guests who call and mention American Hauntings’ Dead of Winter when booking. For information, call (618) 462-1220.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter