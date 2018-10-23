Film festival arrives in Alton with “Dirty Laundry”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alton Encore Cousins Conor B. Lewis and Zack Johnson (from left) took a personal journey, cycling 4,200 miles in 78 days from Astoria, Ore., to New York City fueled by a curiosity about their grandmother’s sudden passing from a rare cancer, mesothelioma, and uncovered a trail of broken families bound by asbestos along the way.

“Dirty Laundry” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

The film has local ties: the subjects and directors of the film are from the area, and Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons is the executive producer. It revolves around the topics of asbestos and mesothelioma. The film is centered around Shell Oil and employees’ exposure to asbestos, and the disease’s fatal effects.

The free screening is part of the 2018 Saint Louis International Film Festival and is being coordinated by Rock the Hops co-founder Hope Mader.

Fueled by curiosity about their grandmother’s surprising death from a rare form of cancer, two cousins bicycle across the United States looking for answers. Through interviews and research, they uncover a trail of corporate disinterest and broken families, bound together by a common thread — asbestos exposure and the death sentence of mesothelioma.

The film is directed by Conor B. Lewis of St. Louis; assistant director is Zach Johnson of Alton.

Seating is limited; guests are encouraged to RSVP online.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

