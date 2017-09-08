Food, wine and jazz

The birthplace of jazz musician Miles Davis will come alive once more as the sounds and essence of this legend fill the breeze at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Alton’s inaugural annual Jazz and Wine Festival.

Celebrating the musical heritage of the sweet wail of that trumpet sound birthed right out of Alton, this festival brings together an astounding lineup of music, food, and art sure to please every aficionado and family member in attendance.

And there will be wine.

“Jazz and wine, together. Amazing food. The weather is expected to be beautiful. You really couldn’t ask for a more perfect setting,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The inaugural festival blows its first notes at 4 p.m., featuring an array of regional and national jazz acts live from the stage at the amphitheater, along with a host of food and art vendors, and free admission.

“The committee members of the Miles Davis Memorial Project were just thrilled to bring this to the community,” Stawar said. “It is a family-friendly event. We are hoping it is our legacy, and that it can continue each year. Funds raised this year will go toward next year’s festival.”

Stawar said while admission is free, a VIP experience is available. VIP tickets are $25 for two and $15 for one. This experience includes VIP parking, access to the VIP tent, drink vouchers and reserved seating. Tickets are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Argosy Casino Alton, or at Metrotix.com.

Live musical performances include the New Orleans traditional jazz from the Funky Butt Brass Band, the jazz piano of the Ptah Williams Quartet and the swinging blues of the Dawn Weber Group. The headliner for the evening is Grammy award-winning jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold.

And if you don’t know who Harrold is, here’s a quick look at his bio. Harrold, 36, grew up in Ferguson, Mo., where his grandfather served as a police officer for many years. Since emerging onto the jazz scene, Harrold, now a NYC-based jazz trumpeter, has played with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Common, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, Eminem, D’Angelo and the Vanguard, as well as LL Cool J, to just drop a few names.

He is also the trumpet player behind Don Cheadle in the 2016 Miles Davis biopic, “Miles Ahead.”

Actor and director Cheadle plays Miles Davis, but it’s Harrold we hear when Cheadle takes to the trumpet in the film, except for when the Miles masters are played. Harrold is also the sound behind the biopic’s fictional trumpeter, Junior.

This festival was created as a salute to jazz legend Miles Davis, born in Alton in 1926. A bronze statue honoring Davis was created two years ago and stands on Third Street in Alton. It is one of three Miles Davis statues in the world, and the only one in North America.

Along with the amazing lineup of jazz performances, an equally amazing variety of food and art vendors will be on tap throughout the festival. Food and wine vendors include Andy’s Specialty Cakes & Candies, Chez Marilyn, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Pig on a Wing, State Street Market, Solera Wines, and PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets.

“There will be a wide variety of wines, along with other choices for those who prefer something else, including a selection of beers and non-alcoholic beverages,” Stawar said.

Art vendors present throughout the festival will include Weiser Hebenstreit (photo manipulation), Brook Lobb-Peipert (contemporary abstract), Joseph Randick (photography) and Eric Stauffer (Piasa Bird paintings).

“Come on out and enjoy, show your support,” Stawar said. “There’s something for everyone being offered, and the Miles Davis legend in Alton will continue.”

For more information, visit the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater website.

