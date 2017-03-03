Former Alton resident publishes second short story collection

Kindle Direct Publishing, a division of Amazon.com, announced the publication of a new short story collection, “More Tales from McClane.”

The new book is a collection of short stories that take place in and around the small fictional southern Illinois town of McClane. The author, Ford R. Phillips, grew up in a small town in Southern Illinois, much like McClane, and his stories and characters are inspired by that experience.

These stories are a continuation of the author’s first volume of short stories found in “East of the Sun and West of the Moon.” The significance of the book’s title is explained in the preface.

“Now, said the old woman, I think you had better take my horse and ride to the East Wind and ask him. It may be that he knows the way to the land East of the Sun and West of the Moon.”… from an old Norwegian folk tale.

The little mythical town of McClane, the setting of both books, is now “east of the sun and west of the moon.” It no longer exists. The unrelenting floodwaters of time have carried McClane and all of the characters mentioned therein down a lost and forgotten river, where they now exist only in the vast ocean of memory.

About the author

Phillips grew up at the edge of the Shawnee National Forest in a small town at the very tip of the state of Illinois, 30 miles north of where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers meet. At age 14, he moved to Cape Girardeau, Mo., where he attended Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in English in 1967 and a master of arts in American literature in 1972. Phillips has been a high school English teacher, a corporate executive in a large St. Louis information technology company and has operated his own successful public relations and marketing communications agency for the past 25 years.

