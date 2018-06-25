Former area resident produces her own art materials from invasive plants

It makes one wonder about the psyche of an artist when she or he goes to such great lengths for exposure, especially when exhibiting art in a venue that offers limited contact with art collectors.

Take the case of artist Sarah Marjanovic, formerly an Edwardsville resident. She left behind pleasant 75-degree summer weather (cooler than Dallas’s 100), endured traveling across the Mississippi, Arkansas, and Red rivers (albeit by air travel), and ignored a call to exhibit at her home college (Parkland in Champaign); all that to be a featured artist in the Natural Confluence Art Exhibition, showing through Aug. 10 at Brookhaven College in Dallas.

Several months ago in Texas, Adam Knoche, a native of the Alton area, became so impressed by Marjanovic’s notable art that he began arranging for Marjanovic to exhibit in conjunction with a showing of his own artworks. Knoche is a ceramicist and art instructor at Brookhaven College

When asked about the artist’s psyche, Marjanovic commented, “I must admit that I nearly vibrate with creative energy. Also, I am just as passionate about nature as I am about art. The Natural Confluence is a wonderful venue.”

About her reference to nature, Marjanovic told about producing her own paper, “I go out, gathering. I remove invasive exotic plants, which endanger healthy natural communities (those prairies, wetlands, and forests which I have labored long and hard with my family to restore).”

Marjanovic created six new paintings by combining two methodologies. One involves manipulating dilute acrylic paints, in an explorative way, onto her own papers (handmade from detrimental botanicals). The development of this process was funded in 2013 by a graduate research grant and resulted in the art of Shifting Perspectives (Sarah Gillespie, MFA, SIUE, 2014). The other method for the paintings resembles sculpturing.

About the need for exposure, Marjanovic said, “Of course, to have my art admired and collected by art connoisseurs would be gratifying. Still, I’m compelled to communicate, which I attempt to do with subtlety and grace.

“Through the beauty and the process of my art, I am both announcing the presence of threat and revealing the hope of bringing about ecological balance,” Marjanovic said.

It seems Knoche and Marjanovic are of like mind. Although the artists did not confer in the production of their artworks, Marjanovic’s paintings and Knoche’s ceramics remarkably complement one another when exhibited together. Both are enthralling works of art, exposing perceptive and creative minds. Natural Confluence is a must-see; although, for us Illinoisans, attending the exhibition may require great lengths, such as traveling to Dallas between now and Aug. 10. So, await an exhibition nearby or just check out Marjanovic’s website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter