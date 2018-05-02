Former East Alton resident writes book about childhood in defense housing project

During World War II, two government defense housing projects were built in East Alton.

Workers flocked to the newly dubbed Defense Area, seeking employment with Western Cartridge Co. Population soared and local facilities struggled to keep up. In “I Grew Up in War Housing,” author Philip Walkington recounts his experiences growing up within a defense village and the vital role it played in the war effort. While researching the book, he discovered the multiple levels of government involvement in the project and uncovered the human element of the war workers and their families — the good and the bad. Only now does he fully understand the conditions in which he grew up.

“Those conditions created an unintentional experiment in social reorganization and a broad and ongoing lesson in community identity,” he said.

He hopes to honor the many war workers who migrated to support their country during the war, namely his father, to whom he dedicates the book. The book is available for purchase at the East Alton Historical Museum, East Alton City Hall, and the East Alton Public Library.

About the author

Phil Walkington grew up in East Alton and lived in the defense area for 18 years (1943-1961). He has lived in Albuquerque, N.M., since 1965 and retired from Sandia National Laboratories in 2005 as a distinguished technologist. Over time, Walkington realized there was a lack on information on the history of defense housing and penned this book as a means of preserving history as well as the memories of his childhood home and neighborhood.

