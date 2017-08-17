Frankie Valli tribute to launch GACA season

Greater Alton Concert Association has announced the lineup for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

Concerts will take place at the Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

Kicking off the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, is America’s No. 1 Frankie Valli Tribute Show, “Let’s Hang On!” This group of singers backed by a live band brings the biggest hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with the classic four-part harmonies and crisp dance moves that made The Four Seasons one of the all-time greatest vocal groups. This group has been playing to sold-out houses all over the country.

The all-singing, all-dancing tap sensation Two on Tap is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. Outstanding musical theater performers Melissa Giattion and Ron DeStefano breathe new life into classic song-and-dance with clever arrangements and high-energy routines. They will share their talents and the stage with local dance students.

An outstanding event for classic piano music fans is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Belgium native Steven Vanhauwaert performs a program of music by the likes of Liszt, Chopin, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and Debussy. Vanhauwaert is a successful recording artist and has performed with numerous symphonies in Europe and the United States.

The multi-talented Tony Pace will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18. This singer, impressionist and musician brings a high-energy show where music and comedy collide. Pace is a classically trained tenor who impersonates Willie Nelson, Michael Jackson, and others.

The season will wrap up at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, with The Sidestreet Strutters. This award-winning group of musicians got together at Arizona State University in 1983 to explore the musical traditions of New Orleans jazz. Its repertoire features more than 200 tunes, including selections by Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Etta James, Louis Armstrong, Art Tatum, and George Shearing.

A new perk for this season is a special “dinner and show” arrangement with Great Rivers Tap and Grill in Best Western Premier in Alton. They are allowing concert-goers to purchase $15 vouchers which allow for $20 toward a meal and drink. Vouchers can be purchased at Best Western Premier in Alton or at the ticket table at the concert.

Season tickets are on sale at $90 for all five shows. The family special allows a season ticket holder to bring one to two children to all five shows for an additional $15.

More information about season tickets can be found on the website or by calling (618) 468-4222.

altonconcerts.org

