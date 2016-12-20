Free shirts showcase eagle-watching exploration

× Expand American bald eagles

Looking for some great family fun this winter that won’t put a huge dent in the budget?

Put the family in the car and explore the Meeting of the Great Rivers region, search for American bald eagles and pick up an official eagle-watching T-shirt.

The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering free T-shirts to visitors of all ages who go to eagle-watching hot spots through the end of February. This annual promotion provides families with the opportunity to explore attractions along the Mississippi River from Hartford to Grafton and see eagles in the wild.

Visitors can pick up an eagle-watching punch card at the following hot spots: Pere Marquette State Park, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, Alton Visitor Center, Audubon Center at Riverlands, National Great Rivers Museum, Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Elsah General Store and Grafton Visitor Center. The card will be initialed by a representative at each site and once it is filled, the card can be taken to the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. in Alton, and redeemed for a T-shirt. This promotion is available while supplies last. The shirt promotion is sponsored in part by Alton Memorial Hospital, Liberty Bank and Phillips 66.

There will be a live meet-and-greet event featuring an eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary at the Alton Visitors Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. TreeHouse Wildlife Center will host a live eagle at the Visitor Center on Jan. 14 and Jan. 28. These are free events. The CVB also will offer shuttle tours to provide visitors with a guided look at eagle-watching hot spots. Shuttles leave from the Visitor Center. The cost for these 45-minute tours is $5 per person and reservations are available at visitalton.com/shuttle. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and the last shuttle will depart at 1:30 p.m.

Every day, visitors can travel along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway to visit hot spots featured in the 2017 Eagle Watcher’s Guide. A free app, available for iPhone and Android, will guide visitors during their eagle-watching adventure. The app will lead visitors to the eagle-watching hot spots, provide information on upcoming events and festivals, allow visitors to share their photos, offer deals from restaurants and shops, as well as a list the shops, restaurants, attractions and lodging found along the byway.

Opportunities for eagle-watching continue to grow in the Alton region. Visitors can head out to view eagles on their own, or they can take part in some of the traditional eagle-watching events in the region, including meet-and-greets, eagle-watching tours and live bird demonstrations. Events take place nearly every weekend and throughout the week, from January through March. Most of the events are free. A full list of events can be found at VisitAlton.com/Seasons/Eagle and in the Eagle Watcher’s Guide.

For visitors who would like to make eagle watching a winter getaway, there are packages and specials available at hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns in Alton, Grafton and Elsah.

For information, call (800) 258-6645.

VisitAlton.com/EagleWatcher

