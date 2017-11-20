Free workshop to focus on humanities grants

EDWARDSVILLE — Company of Folk and Illinois Humanities will present a free informational workshop about grants and programs in the arts and humanities from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, 1210 N. Main St.

Bucky Halker, director of Company of Folk, and Matt Meacham, program manager with Illinois Humanities, will share information about the Illinois Arts Council Agency’s Ethnic and Folk Arts Master-Apprentice Program, the Illinois Humanities Community Grants program, and related opportunities.

Company of Folk, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization, documents, conserves, and presents folk culture of the Midwest and assists the Illinois Arts Council Agency in conducting its Ethnic and Folk Arts Master-Apprentice Program. Halker is to meet artists of all kinds in southwestern Illinois who might be interested in participating in that program or other opportunities provided by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Illinois Humanities, a nonprofit organization that serves as the Illinois affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is dedicated to strengthening society by fueling inquiry and conversation about the ideas and works that shape our culture. It opened a Southwestern Illinois office in the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities in July. Meacham will share information about the organization’s Community Grants and other programs, including opportunities associated with the Illinois Bicentennial.

Registration is not required, but anyone who plans to attend or has questions is encouraged to contact Meacham at matt.meacham@ilhumanities.org.

